China Proposes Halt to U.S. Military Exercises in South Korea at Talks

China proposed halting U.S. military exercises with South Korea as part of a nuclear deal with North Korea during high-level talks at the State Department on Wednesday, according to U.S. officials.

The Chinese raised what Beijing calls “dual suspension” of U.S.-South Korean war games and North Korean nuclear and long-range missile tests at the first meeting of the administration’s Diplomatic and Security Dialogue, said two officials.

The American side rejected the idea of canceling U.S. military exercises as a tactic tried in the past that was unsuccessful in convincing the North Koreans to give up their nuclear arms programs.

The talks came a day after President Trump cast a shadow over U.S.-China ties by suggesting China had failed to rein in North Korea, a fraternal communist state that maintains close military relations with Beijing.”

