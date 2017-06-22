China Proposes Halt to U.S. Military Exercises in South Korea at Talks

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.

China proposed halting U.S. military exercises with South Korea as part of a nuclear deal with North Korea during high-level talks at the State Department on Wednesday, according to U.S. officials.

The Chinese raised what Beijing calls “dual suspension” of U.S.-South Korean war games and North Korean nuclear and long-range missile tests at the first meeting of the administration’s Diplomatic and Security Dialogue, said two officials.

The American side rejected the idea of canceling U.S. military exercises as a tactic tried in the past that was unsuccessful in convincing the North Koreans to give up their nuclear arms programs.

The talks came a day after President Trump cast a shadow over U.S.-China ties by suggesting China had failed to rein in North Korea, a fraternal communist state that maintains close military relations with Beijing.”

Read more


Related Articles

Allahu Akbar: Screaming Muslim Stabs Michigan Cop In Islamic Act Of Peace

Allahu Akbar: Screaming Muslim Stabs Michigan Cop In Islamic Act Of Peace

World at War
Comments
Central European Nations Forming New Anti-Migrant Defense Coalition

Central European Nations Forming New Anti-Migrant Defense Coalition

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

The World Is On The Edge Of WWIII, Top Experts Agree

World at War
Comments

ISIS Setting Up Support Networks to Move Terrorists to Europe, Asia

World at War
Comments

Venezuelan Minister Sneers at U.S. Diplomat: ‘Send In Your Marines’

World at War
Comments

Comments