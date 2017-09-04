China pushes back after Trump trade threat over North Korea

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.

China on Monday pushed back after President Trump warned on Sunday the U.S. is considering cutting off trade with countries doing business with North Korea.

“What is definitely unacceptable to us is that on the one hand we work so hard to peacefully resolve this issue and on the other hand our interests are subject to sanctions and jeopardized,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a news briefing, according to the Associated Press.

“This is unfair.”

His comments come after North Korea claimed it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb capable of fitting on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

