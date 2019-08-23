China Retaliates With $75 Billion in New Tariffs

Image Credits: Xinhua/Li Tao via Getty Images.

China said Friday it will impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods and resume duties on American autos.

The Chinese State Council said it decided to slap tariffs ranging from 5% to 10% on $75 billion U.S. goods in two batches effective on Sep. 1 and Dec. 15.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It also said a 25% tariff will be imposed on U.S. cars and a 5% on auto parts and components, which will go into effect on Dec.15. China had paused these tariffs in April.

Read more


Gerald Celente analyzes the economic battle playing out between the U.S. and China.


Related Articles

Mexican Economy Registers Zero Growth in Q2

Mexican Economy Registers Zero Growth in Q2

Economy
Comments
Stocks Plunge After Trump Vows To Retaliate To China "This Afternoon", Orders US Companies To Find "An Alternative To China"

Stocks Plunge After Trump Vows To Retaliate To China “This Afternoon”, Orders US Companies To Find “An Alternative To China”

Economy
Comments

Fed Chair Powell Set to Disappoint Markets in Upcoming Speech

Economy
comments

Real Savings Are the Key for Economic Growth

Economy
comments

Federal Deficit to Reach $1 Trillion By Next Year, Budget Office Predicts

Economy
comments

Comments