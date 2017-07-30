China Reveals Terrifying Military Weapons with Vast Parade

Image Credits: Cui Nan/CHINA NEWS SERVICE/VCG via Getty Images.

CHINA launched an awesome show of its military might – just hours after warning Donald Trump about his involvement in North Korea.

Tens of thousands of Chinese troops marched alongside tanks and nuclear weapons as stealth fighters and attack helicopters roared overhead.

President Xi Jinping – wearing his military fatigues – inspected his troops personally just hours after the latest North Korea crisis.

The Americans were warned by Beijing after stepping up the deployment of its THAAD missile defence system in South Korea.

