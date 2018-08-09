China Reverses Oil Tariffs

China abruptly changed course Wednesday and removed oil from a list of American products it is subjecting to tariffs, as the energy-hungry country acknowledged the limits on trade war losses it can absorb.

Beijing announced on Wednesday that it would impose retaliatory 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports, a response to the Trump administration after it issued similar tariffs against China on Tuesday.

China’s new tariffs will target U.S. automobiles, steel products, medical equipment, and some energy products, including coal, diesel, gasoline, and propane.

