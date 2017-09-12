China, Russia warn US against government change in North Korea

Representatives from China and Russia are warning the United States and its allies against any form of military action in the Korean Peninsula after supporting watered-down sanctions on North Korea.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that a spokesman for China’s government warned that the country will “never allow” war to break out between North and South Korea.

“The Chinese side will never allow conflict or war on the peninsula,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday.

That warning follows reported remarks from China’s and Russia’s ambassadors to the United Nations on Monday, in which the two countries warned the U.S. against “the four nos”: No government change, no government collapse, no accelerated reunification and no military deployment north of the 38th parallel dividing the Korean Peninsula.

