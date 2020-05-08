China Says That If It Has To Pay For Coronavirus, US Has To Pay For AIDS, 1918 Spanish Flu

In its latest tirade against America, Chinese state media argued Thursday that if lawsuits are filed against the communist state by the US, then international lawsuits should be filed against America for the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as well as the Spanish Flu, which happened in 1918.

One of the most notorious propaganda mouth pieces in China, The Global Times published a piece demanding China is “never the one to be blamed” for the coronavirus spread, and that the “arrogance of some American politicians” should take precedence.

“Under the logic of some American politicians, the US is the one to be held accountable and it should compensate the international society, for the Spanish Flu, AIDS and other epidemics,” the piece proclaimed.

It also pointed to America’s culpability for “the 2008 international financial crisis which led to the collapse of countless enterprises and individuals.”

The piece also said America should be liable for “the wars launched against other countries the over the years which have caused millions of innocent civilian casualties and numerous property losses.”

It is not the first time China’s propaganda has brought up AIDS in relation to coronavirus culpability.

The Global Times claimed in April that “If the U.S. really acts that way, it would open a Pandora’s box and result in the collapse of the world’s sovereignty immunity system. It would mean anyone could sue the U.S. government in their own countries – an AIDS patient could sue it for compensation, for example.”



Several states in the US have filed lawsuits against China, to be heard through the International Court of Justice. It is unprecedented, however, for such cases to have success due to sovereign immunity.

The US passed a law in 2016 allowing Americans to sue the government of Saudi Arabia for damages related to the 9/11 attacks. Congress is reportedly working towards similar legislation that would pave the way for action against China.

The state of Missouri is seeking a workaround by suing the Communist Party itself, rather than the People’s Republic of China.

“On information and belief, the Communist Party is not an organ or political subdivision of the PRC, nor is it owned by the PRC or a political subdivision of the PRC, and thus it is not protected by sovereign immunity,” the lawsuit states.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported Thursday that House Republicans have launched a “China Task Force” to coordinate a strategy against the geopolitical threat from Beijing.

“All these issues existed prior to the virus and they just continue to grow in importance,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, adding that “The rest of America and the rest of the world has woken up to this and now we’ve got to do something about it.”

