China Seeks A Win-Win Trade Deal With Trump

Image Credits: kees torn / Wikimedia Commons.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading a trade delegation in Washington, has met U.S. President Donald Trump, state broadcaster China Central Television said on Friday.

A second round of talks between senior Trump administration officials and their Chinese counterparts started at the U.S. Treasury on Thursday morning, focused on cutting China’s U.S. trade surplus and improving intellectual property protections.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders had earlier said Trump would meet Liu later on Thursday.

Read more


Related Articles

Commodities See Best Returns in Decade

Commodities See Best Returns in Decade

Economy
Comments
Dollar climbs to five-month peak as euro falls on Italy worries

Dollar climbs to five-month peak as euro falls on Italy worries

Economy
Comments

U.S. companies seen investing more in business this year after tax cuts

Economy
Comments

Nearly 51 Million Households In The United States ‘Can’t Afford Basics Like Rent And Food’

Economy
Comments

Gold Plummets as Dollar Soars

Economy
Comments

Comments