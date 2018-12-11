China Set to Lower Tariffs, US Car Stocks Surge

China is reportedly preparing to lower tariffs on U.S. auto imports, a key concession in trade talks between the two countries and one that President Trump signaled would occur earlier this month.

Stocks for the major U.S. automakers jumped on Bloomberg’s report that China is moving to trim its duties on car shipments to 15 percent, down from the current 40 percent. General Motors rose 3.1 percent to $35.48 in pre-market trading in New York, while Ford Motor Co. added 3.2 percent to $8.79 and Toyota increased slightly to $120.94.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said the decision is not yet final. While Beijing previously lowered tariffs on all auto imports into the country, it raised the duties on U.S. shipments amid an intensifying trade dispute. Trump had said China would change course on the punitive levies after he agreed to a 90-day trade detente during talks with President Xi Jinping.

