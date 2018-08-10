China Should Cut Its Losses In the Trade War By Conceding Defeat to Donald Trump

Image Credits: US Embassy / Wiki.

Some serious discussions are going on in China as the country faces an escalating trade war with the United States, slowing domestic growth and increasing investment restrictions in the US and Europe.

There seems to be recognition that the previous playbook drafted by hardliners has not worked and Beijing needs to change its strategy.

Beijing’s strategy of a tit-for-tat retaliation over tariffs has clearly failed. In fact, this strategy escalated the conflict. The direct retaliation after the US announced the first batch of 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion in Chinese goods (with the increase from US$34 billion just finalised and coming into effect on August 23) brought few benefits for China.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Facebook's Push For Users' Bank Records Triggers Fears Of A 'Chinese-Style Social Credit System' In U.S.

Facebook’s Push For Users’ Bank Records Triggers Fears Of A ‘Chinese-Style Social Credit System’ In U.S.

Economy
Comments
Trump Admin Makes Major Moves to Export Soybeans to EU

Trump Admin Makes Major Moves to Export Soybeans to EU

Economy
Comments

China Reverses Oil Tariffs

Economy
comments

Central Banks Eye Blockchain Technology

Economy
comments

What Pundits Get Wrong When Explaining “Democratic Socialism”

Economy
comments

Comments