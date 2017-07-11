China Simulates Life On The Moon

China has started the experiment that will give participants an idea how it is like to live for a period of time in a space station on the moon or another planet, where everything is recycled.

China’s Lunar Plans

China plans to send a probe to the dark side of the moon and this could happen as early as next year. It also plans to send astronauts to the lunar surface by 2036 and these astronauts will stay on the moon longer than other astronauts of earlier moon missions did.

As part of the Lunar Palace 365 Project, which explores how humans can create self-sustaining ecosystems needed to survive beyond Earth, four students from the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics on Sunday, July 9, entered China’s Lunar Palace-1, a 160-square-meter bioregenerative life-support base in one of Beijing’s suburbs. The students will attempt to live self-sufficiently in this base for 200 days.

