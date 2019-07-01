China Slams Taiwanese President’s Trip to US

China’s government is slamming the U.S. and Taiwan over the Taiwanese leader’s imminent trip to America.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is set to stop in New York while on her way to a diplomatic visit in the Caribbean, a detour condemned by Beijing.

“China has consistently opposed official exchange between the United States and Taiwan,” said diplomatic spokesman Geng Shuang Monday. “This position is firm and clear.”

This international cooperation between the two nations is enough of a display of diplomatic support to violate China’s “One China” policy that deems the small island a breakaway province awaiting reunification.

Recent attempts of China targeting efforts that legitimize Taiwan’s independence include major U.S. airlines caving to China’s demand to change how they list Taiwan as an independent country on their booking websites and China successfully getting fast food giant McDonald’s to apologize for a burger ad that showed a glimpse of a customer’s ID displaying “Taiwan” as the actor’s nationality.

The four Caribbean countries Tsai is set to visit between July 11-22 are Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Haiti; all of which are part of the dwindling countries that recognize Taiwan as an independent state.

Twitter: Follow @BenInfoWarren

Taiwan Faces Chinese Offensive



China is bragging that it will take Taiwan by force. This is a major development on the world stage. However, the Mainstream Media is so controlled by foreign and Chinese influence that coverage of this major event is barely being documented. Only a handful of alternative media sites have the wherewithal to address the impending danger facing the globe.