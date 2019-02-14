China Slams US Trying to Damage Relations With Hungary

One day after the joint press conference of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, China on refuted US pressure on some countries for using Chinese equipment concerning areas such as telecommunications, Xinhua reports.

On Monday, Pompeo cautioned allies against deploying equipment from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei on their soil, saying it would make it more difficult for Washington to “partner alongside them.” “Shaking hands” with China results in serious economic and political dependence, he said. Russia and China do not share the endeavors of free countries, Pompeo added.

At their press conference, Szijjarto noted that Hungary’s share in EU-China trade amounted to 1.2 percent. He added that it would be “hypocritical to criticize Hungary” for maintaining close links to Russia while “deals are being brokered” between western Europe and Russia.

Szijjarto said Hungary’s cooperation with China and Russia did not have a bearing on its credibility as a NATO ally. He said criticism of Hungary due to its ties with Russia was “enormous hypocrisy”, adding that it was not Hungarian or central European energy companies that were cooperating with Gazprom to build a gas pipeline.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying appreciated the “independent, fair and objective” comments by Szijjarto. Hua said friendliness and cooperation will always remain the central theme of the development of China-Hungary ties, and enhancing friendly cooperation between the two countries will not target and influence any other country. Hua also expressed the belief that China-Hungary ties will not be damaged or interrupted by other countries.

