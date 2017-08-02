China Tests Anti-Satellite Missile

Image Credits: CMSA.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

China recently carried out a flight test of a new anti-satellite missile that highlights the growing threat of Beijing’s space warfare capabilities.

The flight test of the Dong Neng-3 direct ascent missile was tracked by U.S. intelligence agencies on July 23 from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia, in northwestern China, said U.S. defense officials familiar with reports of the launch.

The officials said the launch was not successful and the DN-3 appeared to malfunction in the upper atmosphere after the launch at night.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

NATO jets intercept Russian planes near Estonia

NATO jets intercept Russian planes near Estonia

World at War
Comments
Blast at Afghan Shia Mosque Kills 20

Blast at Afghan Shia Mosque Kills 20

World at War
Comments

US to boost S. Korea presence with 12 extra F-16 jets, 200 troops

World at War
Comments

Analyst: NKorean ICBMs Lack Effective Re-Entry to Deliver Payloads

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

BUCHANAN: Shall We Fight Them All?

World at War
Comments

Comments