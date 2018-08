China has conducted a flight test of a new hypersonic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead against advanced missile defenses, according to U.S. officials.

The flight test of the Xingkong-2 or Starry Sky-2 missile was disclosed by Chinese state media and touted as an ultra high-speed missile capable of thwarting missile defense systems.

The officials confirmed the test was carried out over northeast China and reported in U.S. intelligence channels earlier this week.

