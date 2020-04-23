China Triggers Global Starvation

The shipping off of American pork to China during a pandemic caused by the Chinese as the UN predicts famines of biblical proportions shouldn’t sit well with any American.

Meanwhile, China just reported another case of African swine fever, just one in a dozen cases in the last 2 months, devastating the Chinese herd and increasing demand from U.S. pig farms.

And now, the Chinese Coronavirus threatens American food producers.

China’s Coronavirus is nothing short of an act of war disguised in no-fault propaganda, putting millions out of work and decimating small businesses while bringing our education system to a standstill and undermining our food supply while China openly celebrates the death of American Democracy.

