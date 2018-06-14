China urges U.S. to make 'wise choice' ahead of tariffs decision

China urged the United States on Thursday to make a “wise decision” on trade, saying it was ready to respond in case Washington chose confrontation, as U.S. President Donald prepares to decide whether to activate tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods on Friday. People familiar with the revisions said the list would be slightly smaller than the original, with some goods deleted and others added, particularly in the technology sector.

Another administration official said a draft document showed the new list would still be close to $50 billion, with about 1,300 product categories, but both the dollar amount and quantity of products were still subject to change.

