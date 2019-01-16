China Uses Twitter to Arrest Political Dissidents: Foreshadowing for US?

If you want a glimpse into what the left hopes to bring to the United States, look no further than communist China where political dissidents are now being arrested and interrogated for what they put on Twitter.

The globalists are using China as a model for the rest of the world to follow and what can be foreshadowed is quite disturbing.

Simultaneously, here in America, leftist social media sites are going after anyone who goes against mainstream narratives.

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:


