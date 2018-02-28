China Violated Obama-Xi Agreement to Halt Cyber Theft

China’s government conducted cyber attacks against American businesses in violation of a U.S.-China agreement made during the Obama administration, the admiral in charge of Cyber Command told Congress on Tuesday.

Adm. Mike Rogers, retiring commander of Cybercom, testified that China’s aggressive cyber attacks are one feature of Beijing’s pursuit of economic and diplomatic interests in violation of established international norms.

“China’s behavior in cyberspace exemplifies this trend,” Rogers told the Senate Armed Services Committee in prepared remarks.

The four-star admiral, who also is director of the National Security Agency, said the agreement reached in 2015 between Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping and then-President Barack Obama called for both sides to refrain from cyber attacks that steal intellectual property for commercial gain.

Read more