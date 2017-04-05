China Vows to Defend Itself "At All Costs" if U.S. Attacks North Korea

China has vowed to defend its territory “at all costs” if the United States launches military action against North Korea.

An editorial in the Global Times, which is widely regarded as the voice of the Chinese government, warns the Trump administration that North Korea “trusts nothing but nuclear weapons” and that the regime in Pyongyang is “unlikely to surrender”.

“China has a bottom line. It will safeguard the security and stability of its Northeast area at all costs,” states the editorial.

Tensions have dramatically escalated in recent days, with a senior White House official warning that “the clock has now run out” on North Korea’s nuclear program and that “all options are on the table”.

Trump also recently told the Financial Times, “Well if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you.”

Four-star general Jack Keane has also asserted that bombing North Korea’s nuclear facilities “may be the only option left”.

North Korea fired off yet another missile this morning which landed in the Sea of Japan, one of several to have been test-fired in recent months.

As Michael Snyder explains, any attack on North Korea could set off a wave of drastic measures and even a direct military confrontation between the U.S. and China.

“After the initial North Korean barrage, the fourth largest military on the entire planet would start pouring across the border in a massive invasion of South Korea. The U.S. military would be forced to respond with large scale ground forces if South Korea would have any chance of surviving, and just like in the first Korean War the Chinese may decide to respond to that move by committing their own troops to the war on the side of North Korea.”

President Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday and Friday to discuss the escalating crisis.

