China vows to retaliate in response to latest U.S. tariff measures

Image Credits: flickr, meaact.

China plans to impose tariff measures of similar size and intensity in its bid to fight back against the United States, as the world’s two largest economies engage in a bitter trade dispute.

The comments by the country’s commerce ministry came within minutes of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would adopt a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China related to intellectual property and technology, and pledged further levies if China took retaliatory steps.

“China is unwilling to have a trade war, but the Chinese side has no choice but to strongly oppose this, due to the United States’ myopic behaviour that will harm both parties,” the commerce ministry said on its website on Friday.

