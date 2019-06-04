China Warns Citizens Against US Travel

Image Credits: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Beijing has stepped up its warnings against the U.S. by cautioning Chinese people about working, studying and traveling in America.

On Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a safety warning for Chinese citizens and companies in the U.S.. according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

“Recently, U.S. law enforcement agencies have on multiple occasions used methods such as entry and exit checks, and on-site interviews to harass Chinese citizens in the U.S.,” the ministry said, according to CCTV.

Twitter is now apologizing for “accidentally” suspending hundreds of accounts of Chinese citizens who were critical of the Chinese government.


