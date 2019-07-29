China Warns Hong Kong Unrest Goes ‘Far Beyond’ Peaceful Protest

Image Credits: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images, Laurel Chor/Getty Images.

China said violent protests in Hong Kong wouldn’t be tolerated, its most high-profile response to unrest rocking the city after a chaotic weekend of unrest illustrated the government’s struggles in quelling a leaderless, unpredictable and widespread movement.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which answers to China’s cabinet, reaffirmed its support for the city’s government and police in a rare briefing Monday in Beijing.

Office spokesman Yang Guang said the country remained committed to the “one country, two systems” that had ensured the former British colony’s autonomy since its return in 1997.

