China Warns Hong Kong Unrest Goes ‘Far Beyond’ Peaceful Protest

China said violent protests in Hong Kong wouldn’t be tolerated, its most high-profile response to unrest rocking the city after a chaotic weekend of unrest illustrated the government’s struggles in quelling a leaderless, unpredictable and widespread movement.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which answers to China’s cabinet, reaffirmed its support for the city’s government and police in a rare briefing Monday in Beijing.

Office spokesman Yang Guang said the country remained committed to the “one country, two systems” that had ensured the former British colony’s autonomy since its return in 1997.

Read more



Alex Jones breaks down how history is repeating itself, and the modern day Democrat crusade against conservatives in America resembles the outrageousness seen during the French ‘Reign Of Terror.’