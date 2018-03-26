China Willing to Hold Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Differences

China is willing to hold talks with the United States to resolve their differences over trade, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday, as alarm grows over a possible trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. administration last week sent a letter to Chinese economic overseer Liu He seeking a tariff cut on U.S. autos to help cut China’s trade surplus with the United States, the Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

