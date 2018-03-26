China Willing to Hold Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Differences

Image Credits: Wiki.

China is willing to hold talks with the United States to resolve their differences over trade, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday, as alarm grows over a possible trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. administration last week sent a letter to Chinese economic overseer Liu He seeking a tariff cut on U.S. autos to help cut China’s trade surplus with the United States, the Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

