China: Woman Falls to Her Death Trying to Escape Coronavirus Quarantine

Shocking video footage out of China shows a woman who is trying to escape the coronavirus quarantine falling to her death from a high rise building.

“Terrible! Woman fell & died while trying to escape from quarantine, one of the many scenes in #China during #CoronavirusOutbreak,” tweeted Jennifer Zeng.

The woman appears to be attempting to climb down the residential tower by going from balcony to balcony, but she loses her grip and falls to a certain death as onlookers react with panic.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities continue to abduct suspected coronavirus carriers from their homes to take them to makeshift internment camps.

Another clip shows police officers beating a woman for not wearing a protective medical mask.

Given the massively draconian measures being deployed to deal with the spread of the virus, many still suspect that the numbers of infected and dead are substantially higher than Beijing claims.

According to official figures, the coronavirus has claimed 908 lives and infected a total of over 40,000 people worldwide.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Swedish Communist Party: The Left Has Abandoned the Working Class For Migrants & LGBT

Swedish Communist Party: The Left Has Abandoned the Working Class For Migrants & LGBT

World News
Comments
Cruise Liner Reports 66 New Coronavirus Infections, Bringing Total to 136

Cruise Liner Reports 66 New Coronavirus Infections, Bringing Total to 136

World News
Comments

BEIJING FALLS TO CORONAVIRUS… capital of China locked down under pandemic quarantine

World News
comments

Video: Police & military Operation Underway in Thailand as Soldier Kills Over 17, Takes Hostages

World News
comments

First American Citizen Dies Of Coronavirus In Wuhan; 5 Britons Diagnosed In French Ski Town

World News
comments

Comments