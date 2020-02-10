China: Woman Falls to Her Death Trying to Escape Coronavirus Quarantine

Shocking video footage out of China shows a woman who is trying to escape the coronavirus quarantine falling to her death from a high rise building.

“Terrible! Woman fell & died while trying to escape from quarantine, one of the many scenes in #China during #CoronavirusOutbreak,” tweeted Jennifer Zeng.

Terrible! Woman fell & died while trying to escape from quarantine, one of the many scenes in #China during #CoronavirusOutbreak . 女子为逃脱隔离翻楼摔死。#武汉肺炎 #新冠肺炎 pic.twitter.com/Hk05X17hPT — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 10, 2020

The woman appears to be attempting to climb down the residential tower by going from balcony to balcony, but she loses her grip and falls to a certain death as onlookers react with panic.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities continue to abduct suspected coronavirus carriers from their homes to take them to makeshift internment camps.

Another clip shows police officers beating a woman for not wearing a protective medical mask.

Given the massively draconian measures being deployed to deal with the spread of the virus, many still suspect that the numbers of infected and dead are substantially higher than Beijing claims.

According to official figures, the coronavirus has claimed 908 lives and infected a total of over 40,000 people worldwide.

