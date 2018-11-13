China’s Communist Party "Taking Over" Country's Government - Report

Image Credits: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации / Wikimedia Commons.

China’s Communist Party under Xi Jinping is expanding control over the Chinese government while increasing the use of covert action influence operations, according to a forthcoming congressional report.

The annual report of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission will reveal that communist control over China’s 1.4 billion people has increased and notes the “Party-ification” of the Chinese government.

Xi also has expanded personal power by adding his brand of communism to the Chinese constitution—he is the first Chinese communist leader to do so by name—and through purging thousands of top military and civilian officials.

