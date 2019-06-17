China’s Live Organ Harvesting

Nothing demonstrates the ruthless cruelty of the corporate fascist government —China, Inc— like the eyewitness report of organ harvesting from LIVE dissidents. But don’t expect Hollywood to do a movie about Tiananmen or the Hong Kong freedom movement.

Facebook is about to announce a global cryptocurrency in a bid to become the world’s central bank. Promising to “know your customers’” intel on steroids, they have government signing on to the scheme and wealthy individuals buying-in as controllers. Meanwhile, BitCoin is surging. Are they creating volatility?