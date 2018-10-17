China’s Moon Missions Could Threaten US Satellites: Pentagon

Image Credits: Maxpixel.

China’s lunar probes may one day threaten critical U.S.satellites, said one of the military’s top experts on space threats.

“We’ve seen [reports] in open press…that say the Chinese have a relay satellite flying around…the flipside of the moon. That’s very telling to us,” Jeff Gossel, the senior intelligence engineer in the Space and Missile Analysis Group at the Air Force’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center, said at an Air Force Association event on Friday.

In May, China launched the Chang’e 4 lunar relay satellite on an unusual trajectory: a lunar swing-by that pulled the satellite in a wide arc before settling it into a “parking orbit” at Lagrangian 2 on the moon’s far side.

