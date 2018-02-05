China's Nuclear Submarines To Get Artificial Intelligence Systems To Assist Commanders

China is working on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems that would enhance the thinking capabilities of commanding officers of nuclear submarines, a senior scientist, who was a part of the project, said.

The scientist, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the project, said by updating the old systems and providing nuclear submarines with AI-augmented brainpower, the Chinese navy would have an advantage in underwater wars. It would also result in the progress of AI technology, he added.

The scientist said, “Though a submarine has enormous power of destruction, its brain is actually quite small.”

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, he said although the operation of a nuclear submarine depends on the efficiency of the crew’s performance, novel challenges posed by the demands of modern warfare could result in new variables that would make the operations even easier to perform.

