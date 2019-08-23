China's Plan For Hong Kong Invasion Revealed

The massive bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland China is critical for the Chinese military to control if it attempts a full-blown invasion of Hong Kong.

Infowars is on the ground in Hong Kong explaining what’s going on right now:

The bridge links Hong Kong to Macau, another autonomous city that was once a port of the Portuguese Empire.

China has fixed Macau’s election, set to take place this Sunday, August 25th. The communist party is placing pro-Beijing leaders in power to slowly take over the city’s freedoms:


