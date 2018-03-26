China's Premier Pledges to Open Markets in a Bid to Avert a Trade War with the US

Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday China and the United States should maintain negotiations and he reiterated pledges to ease access for American businesses, as China scrambles to avert a trade war.

Li told a conference that included global chief executives that China would treat foreign and domestic firms equally, would not force foreign firms to transfer technology and would strengthen intellectual property rights, repeating promises that have failed to placate Washington.

The United States asked China in a letter last week to cut a tariff on U.S. autos, buy more U.S.-made semiconductors and give U.S. firms greater access to the Chinese financial sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Alarm over a possible trade war between the world’s two largest economies has chilled financial markets as investors anticipated dire consequences should trade barriers go up due to President Donald Trump’s bid to cut the U.S. deficit with China.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: Kim Jong Un Makes Secretive Visit to China

Report: Kim Jong Un Makes Secretive Visit to China

World News
Comments
GERMANY: Woman In Coma After Ambush, Stabbing By 'Syrian' Migrant Children

GERMANY: Woman In Coma After Ambush, Stabbing By ‘Syrian’ Migrant Children

World News
Comments

US Congress Affirms Support for Tibet With $17 Million in Aid to Exiled Government and Tibetans Worldwide

World News
Comments

Trump Tightens Screws on Putin But Says He Wants to Get Along

World News
Comments

Anti-NRA, Pro-Gun Control #MarchForOurLives Protests Kick Off In…London?

World News
Comments

Comments