China's Smart Grid Tyranny Spreading to Australia

On this May Day, alarm bells should be sounding as China’s internet standards and surveillance grid is spreading around the globe.

As reported by the Epoch Times, the city of Darwin in Australia is preparing to integrate with Chinese surveillance technology that powers its social credit system. “Virtual fences” will alert authorities of unauthorized activity.

According to the report, the technology is based on systems being used in Shenzhen, China where the social credit score is tracking Chinese citizens.

As reported, the system will be powered by artificial intelligence tracking individuals movements:

“In Darwin, they’ve already constructed “poles, fitted with speakers, cameras and Wi-Fi,” according to NT News, to monitor people, their movements around the city, the websites they visit, and what apps they use. The monitoring will be done mainly by artificial intelligence, but will alert authorities based on set triggers.

Just as in China, the surveillance system is being branded as a “smart city” program, and while Australian officials claim its operations are benign, they’ve announced it functions to monitor cell phone activity and “virtual fences” that will trigger alerts if people cross them.”



Alex Jones breaks down how a one-sided deal made 50 years ago puts China in the driver’s seat.

This is happening as free speech is being crushed. CBS news recently promoted the idea that the United States should look to countries like Australia for a model for “regulating speech.”

Under the backdrop of “Russian meddling” and “fake news” narratives there is an expectation among tech elites and globalists that internet regulation and law in the west will yield to the Chinese model of cyberspace.

Australia is assimilating to the Chinese borg, and so will the rest of the globe if America cannot hold its ground against globalist forces.



A report by Steve Hilton reveals Joe Biden’s family’s ties to the communist Chinese government. Alex breaks down how Joe Biden has been hiding these ties while he makes another run for president.