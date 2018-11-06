China's Stealth Drone a "Clone" of US Tech

China’s newest stealth combat drone has been unveiled for the first time.

CH-7, or Rainbow-7, is billed as a ‘high altitude, high speed, invisible and long range’ strike drone and is said to be able to carry out ‘continuous scouting and attacking missions in risky environments’.

Beijing claims that the drone, set to test-fly next year, was domestically developed with its own know-how, but observers argue that it appears to be a clone of American military drones, especially the X-47B from the U.S. Navy.

