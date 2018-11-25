The media is alarmed at China’s Orwellian social credit system.

A system where citizens are financially & socially punished for their opinions.

They’re total hypocrites.

They’ve joined forces with Silicon Valley to cheerlead and lobby for an almost identical system right here in the west.

Imagine going to buy something and your credit card is declined because some idiot in San Franacisco thinks you posted something “hateful” on the Internet.

That’s our collective future.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

