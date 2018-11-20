Chinese Actress Resurfaces, Praises Gov Policy

Image Credits: Mike Marsland / Contributor / Getty.

Actress Fan Bingbing wrote a post touting China’s controversial territorial claims to the South China Sea, in her first appearance on social media since issuing a humiliating apology to Beijing for evading tax.

The actress disappeared from the public eye for three months earlier this year after she was accused of tax evasion. She broke her silence in early October with a groveling message to the Chinese government, which found that she signed a secret contract to avoid paying her taxes.

On Saturday the actress published her first post since the apology on popular microblogging site Weibo, which featured a map posted by China’s Communist Youth League of the country’s mainland, Taiwan, and a demarcated South China Sea with the Chinese flag imposed on it.

