Chinese Communist Party Says Criticizing LeBron James is 'Racist'

The Chinese Communist Party says that criticizing LeBron James over his anti-free speech, pro-Beijing stance is racist.

You knew it was coming.

Following Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeting his support for the Hong Kong protesters, James said that Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”

Siding with his Communist paymasters, who forced the NBA into a groveling apology after Morey’s tweet, the basketball star added that free speech had negative “ramifications.”

Now the government-run China Daily, a mouthpiece for the Communist Party, has backed LeBron, asserting that criticism of him is a racist dogwhistle.

An editorial published by the newspaper claimed James’ detractors were using “nasty racial connotations” to attack him.

The irony of course is delectable; Here you have one of the biggest human rights abusers on the planet, a regime that literally puts Muslims in concentration camps, pandering to ‘woke’ progressive identity race politics in order to trash free speech.

The fact that much of corporate America has aligned itself with this regime only underscores how fundamentally disingenuous and vacuous ‘wokeness’ really is.

