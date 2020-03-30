Chinese Company Jokes about Selling Faulty Thermometers to US

The CEO of a Chinese company that produces forehead thermometers joked about producing faulty thermometers for the US so Americans could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.

A chat exchange obtained by Chinese blogger Jennifer Zeng shows a conversation between Haofeng Electronic Technology Co. Zhang Xuandong and other thermometer producers in which they joke defective thermometers, which could help identify coronavirus patients, could help spread the disease in the US.

“Produce some fake products and sell them to the US. They (thermometers) should read 36.5 ºC when the actual temperature is 39 ºC. In this way, more and more American people will be infected. Let’s see if… they still have people left to go to other countries to harm others!” Xuandong reportedly states.

Here’s the exchange, captured and translated by Zeng:

“A forehead thermometer producer in #CCP ruled #China is talking about doing damage to the US hit hard by #CCPVirus in a very CCP way: Zhang Xuandong, owner of Haofeng Electronic Technology Co. in Dongguan, #Guangdong Province in #China, says in a chat group of forehead thermometer producers which has 178 members, “Produce some fake products and sell them to the US. They (thermometers) should read 36.5 ºC when the actual temperature is 39 ºC. In this way, more and more American people will be infected. Let’s see if they still have people left to go to other countries to harm others!” After one member sends three laughing emojis, Zhang continues to say, “Isn’t that a great idea? Without using one single solider, we make money, as well as make peace for the world.” Another member says, “No, we don’t want to make money from Americans. Let them help and rely on themselves.”



