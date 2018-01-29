Chinese DEATH STAR Laser Under Development in Shanghai Lab

Chinese physicists are working on a laser powerful enough to rip up space – and maybe even trigger a black hole.

The physicists at the Superintense Ultrafast Laser Facility (SULF) in Shanghai have already created the world’s most powerful laser beam at 5.3 petawatts of power, but it wasn’t enough for them so now they’re developing a laser 1000x more powerful than all the world’s power grids merged into one.

Ironically, the laser, ironically named the Chinglish-sounding “Station of Extreme Light,” will work like the Death Star laser by combining several beams into one super blast.

“If a 100-petawatt pulse can be focused to a spot measuring just 3 micrometers across, as [SULF] is planning for the Station of Extreme Light, the intensity in that tiny area will be an astonishing 1024 watts per square centimeter (W/cm2)—some 25 orders of magnitude, or 10 trillion trillion times, more intense than the sunlight striking Earth,” reported Science Mag.

The goal of the laser is to “break the vacuum” of space – separating electrons from their antimatter counterparts – to reveal that matter and energy are interchangeable as Albert Einstein concluded with his famous E=mc2 equation.

Physicists hope the laser will transform light into matter, the opposite of a nuclear weapon.

“That would be very exciting; It would mean you could generate something from nothing,” says physicist Ruxin Li.

Of course, such a powerful laser could spell doom for humanity if it’s able to create a black hole – or something else just as sinister – that swallows the planet.

And, following the lead of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, the Station of Extreme Light may indicate humanity’s entrance into an era of doomsday weapons beyond the capabilities of nuclear arms; weapons so powerful they could never be used tactically because they’ll simply end life on Earth.

Interestingly, this brings to mind the Fermi Paradox, the apparent contradiction between the lack of widespread evidence of extraterrestrial life and the high probability of aliens existing.

As I reported in 2016, it’s plausible that the human race is one of the first species to exist in the universe because the cosmos will be 20x more habitable in the future as the radiation from dying stars slows down.

However, what if there’s other alien races that entered the realm of doomsday “research” before humans, but with tragic results? Maybe other species in the galaxy have already hit the Great Filter and failed.

Perhaps astronomers have already found what remains of an alien civilization: a black hole triggered by a doomsday device which humans will soon build.

