Chinese Jets Complete Drill on Country's First Aircraft Carrier

Image Credits: AFP Contributor / Getty.

Chinese fighter pilots have carried out night landings on the country’s first aircraft carrier, the official China Daily reported on Saturday, the latest demonstration of Beijing’s push to modernize its military forces.

Pilots flying J-15 jets landed at night on the Liaoning, the official paper said citing a video posted by China’s navy. It said this was a complex maneuver that marked a “huge leap toward gaining full combat capability”.

China has ambitious plans to overhaul its armed forces as it ramps up its presence in the disputed South China Sea and around self-ruled Taiwan, an island China considers its own.

