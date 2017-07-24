Chinese fighter jets intercept US surveillance plane

Image Credits: Power Sport Images/Getty Images.

The Pentagon slammed China on Monday for an “unsafe” intercept of an American reconnaissance plane that required the U.S. Navy aircraft to move to avoid a mid-air collision.

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Logan said the incident happened Sunday morning local time when a U.S. Navy EP-3 in international airspace over the East China Sea encountered two Chinese J-10 fighter jets.

One of the Chinese jets came underneath the U.S. plane at a high rate of speed, “causing our aircraft to veer off and change course,” Logan said.

Logan said he could not confirm how close the Chinese jet came, but reports citing unidentified defense officials say the plane got within 300 feet of the U.S. plane.

Read more


Related Articles

Russia deploys military police in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Russia deploys military police in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

World at War
Comments
Stefan Molyneux: This Is A War For Civilization

Stefan Molyneux: This Is A War For Civilization

World at War
Comments

Syrian army, allies advance against Islamic State east of Raqqa

World at War
Comments

North Korea 2016 Economic Growth at 17-Year High Despite Sanctions

World at War
Comments

Trump Admin Withholds $50 Million From Pakistan Over Failure to Combat Terror

World at War
Comments

Comments