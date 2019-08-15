Chinese Forces Run Exercises Along Hong Kong Border

Image Credits: STR/AFP/Getty Images.

Chinese paramilitary forces conducted exercises across the border from Hong Kong on Thursday, raising fears that Beijing may be preparing to act against mass demonstrations in the Asian financial hub it has described as “near terrorism.”

Hundreds of members of the People’s Armed Police could be seen at a Shenzhen sports stadium where parking lots were filled by more than 100 dark-painted paramilitary vehicles, prompting U.S. concerns they could be used to break up protests across the border in Hong Kong.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

China reiterated on Wednesday that Hong Kong’s protests were “near terrorism” as more street clashes followed ugly and chaotic scenes at the airport two days ago, when protesters set upon two men they suspected of being government sympathizers.

The American flag and other tokens of nationalism are being used as symbols of resistance in Hong Kong.


