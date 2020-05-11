Chinese Gates Foundation Partner Visited Wuhan Institute of Virology In 2018

A Chinese government entity that has partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation led a delegation of public health experts to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in December 2018, after the lab had already begun its bat coronavirus research funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

This discovery was made by citizen journalist Amazing Polly (@99freemind). President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have emboldened the narrative that Coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab.

The Chinese government’s Center for Global Public Health (CGPH) guided ten experts from Africa to the Wuhan lab and other Chinese institutions and reached a consensus on “training of biosafety personnel.” The information on the trip from Wuhan Institute of Virology’s website can be READ HERE.



According to the website, “CGPH has managed and implemented foreign aid mission assigned by the National Health and Family Planning Commission and the Ministry of Commerce, as well as international cooperation projects funded by the United Kingdom Department for International Development and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

