Chinese Government Issues Statement On Shaq's Free Speech Comments

The Chinese government has issued a strong condemnation of Shaq’s comments on free speech while praising Lebron James’ boot-licking.

Chinese Gov Releases Official Message To The American People



Straight from the Ministry of Propaganda, Communist Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping has unleashed a new tool in his quest to drive the American people into submission.

