Chinese Government Issues Statement On Shaq's Free Speech Comments

The Chinese government has issued a strong condemnation of Shaq’s comments on free speech while praising Lebron James’ boot-licking.

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal on NBA-China Scandal: “We Gonna Say Whatever We Want to Say”

Chinese Gov Releases Official Message To The American People


Straight from the Ministry of Propaganda, Communist Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping has unleashed a new tool in his quest to drive the American people into submission.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: Soros Says Tide Turning Back to Globalists

Watch Live: Soros Says Tide Turning Back to Globalists

Special Reports
Comments
Proud Boys Leader On Recent Jailing Of Members Who Defended Themselves From Antifa

Proud Boys Leader On Recent Jailing Of Members Who Defended Themselves From Antifa

Special Reports
Comments

The Giant Schiff Storm That Threatens America

Special Reports
Comments

David Knight Show: Syria Conflict Exposed – McCain/Obama Armed ISIS

Special Reports
Comments

David Knight Show: Dem Lynch Mob Looking For a New Candidate – Will Hillary Run?

Special Reports
Comments

Comments