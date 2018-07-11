Chinese hackers breach Cambodian election organizations: analysis

Hackers believed to be linked to the Chinese government recently broke into Cambodian organizations involved in the country’s upcoming elections, according to U.S.-based cybersecurity firm FireEye.

The new revelations are a sign that the Chinese espionage group is expanding operations beyond its usual targets, which have included defense and maritime organizations in the U.S. and Europe.

The hackers successfully breached multiple entities in Cambodia involved in government operations and the country’s upcoming general elections, which are scheduled for July 29, according to researchers at FireEye who analyzed command-and-control servers used to launch malware in the attacks. The cyber firm also tracked a separate phishing email campaign targeting opposition figures in Cambodia.

Read more