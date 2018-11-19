Chinese homoerotic writer gets 10 year jail term

A female Chinese novelist has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for writing and distributing books containing explicit descriptions of gay male sex, state-run media said Monday, a punishment that drew criticism for its severity.

The author, who goes by the pen name “Tianyi”, attracted the scrutiny of authorities after one of her homoerotic novels, “Gongzhan”, went viral last year, according to the Global Times tabloid.

The book detailed the sexual relationship between a teacher and his male student.

