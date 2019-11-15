Chinese killer robots sold to Middle East will leave 'every human dead'

China is selling its most advanced “fully autonomous” military drones with fears that it could lead to a bloodbath in the Middle East.

The Asian superpower is reportedly selling AI-enhanced combat drones to the region, with potentially disastrous consequences.

Prof Toby Walsh, of the University of NSW, in Australia, said: “They would be impossible to defend yourself against.

“Once the shooting starts, every human on the battlefield will be dead.”

US Defence Sec Mark Esper has said that China is selling drones programmed to decide themselves who lives or dies.

He told a conference on Artificial Intelligence: “As we speak, the Chinese government is already exporting some of its most advanced military aerial drones to the Middle East as it prepares to export its next generation stealth UAVs when those come online.

