Chinese-Made Video Cameras Pose Major Cyber Attack Risk

A Chinese company warned Monday that some of its remote-controlled video cameras contain flaws that a security firm said could be used in cyber attacks and cyber espionage.

The notice sent by Foscam USA, a subsidiary of Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. that sells internet-linked video cameras, said in an urgent notice that 12 models made by China-based Shenzhen Foscam contain security flaws.

The flaws could allow the cameras to be taken over and used in massive cyber strikes called distributed denial of service attacks.

“Foscam US has been notified of 18 security vulnerabilities that exist on cameras manufactured by Shenzhen Foscam which leave users vulnerable to hacks which allow attackers to remotely take-over cameras, live stream, download stored files, and even compromise other devices located on the local network,” the company said.

