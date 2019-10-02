Chinese Missiles Can Now Annihilate America

While Congress engulfs itself in the fantasy impeachment world, the squad, Hollywood, silicon valley and the media push racial guilt, totalitarianism and division deeper into our culture.

While the U.S. border remains open to enemy infiltration and our bureaucracies protecting that border are demonized, Chinese opioids pour into our country.

And while active-duty military suicides reach record highs and the U.S. military focuses on politically correct diversity, the Communist Chinese subtly announced that wiping Democracies off the face of the Earth is now a reality.

By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!