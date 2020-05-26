Chinese ‘Netizens’ Claim Americans Are Eating Coronavirus Dead

Image Credits: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

A page on WeChat, a Chinese social media site, claimed American officials have been “processing dead bodies” of Chinese coronavirus victims into burgers and feeding them to the masses, the South China Morning Post revealed on Tuesday, claiming Beijing had shut the page down.

Prior to its deletion, however, the page – the “Scholar Forum for Ultimate Truth” – had attracted 1.7 million page views, according to the Post.

China has built an extensive online censorship apparatus that has successfully shut down a wide variety of factual information detrimental to the regime or simply commentary by dissidents on the failures of the Communist Party. Yet when faced with outrageous false information that disparages America or other foreign nations, China’s censors suddenly struggle to keep up with the volume of material.

