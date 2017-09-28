Chinese Police Order Muslims to Hand in All Copies of the Koran

Chinese authorities are reportedly stepping up their campaign against Muslims in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

According to sources in the region, officials have been warning neighbourhoods and mosques that ethnic minority Muslim families are being forced to hand in religious items including the Koran and prayer mats.

They face severe punishment if they are discovered.

According to Radio Free Asia, reports have emerged from Kashgar, Hotan and other regions of similar practices starting last week.

